BRIEF-Vitec Software Group acquires MV-Nordic in Denmark
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC ACQUIRES MV-NORDIC A/S IN DENMARK
July 5Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 28.68 percent to 43.82 percent, or to be 170 million yuan to 190 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 132.1 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is sustainable development of smart city big data business and railway traffic safety service business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V7t9qw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others