Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 28.68 percent to 43.82 percent, or to be 170 million yuan to 190 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 132.1 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is sustainable development of smart city big data business and railway traffic safety service business

