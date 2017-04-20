April 20 Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 43.6 million shares at 13.32 yuan per share and pay cash of 100 million yuan in exchange for 84.1 pct stake in a ZTEWelink Technology, a wireless communication firm

* Transaction price valued 681.0 million yuan

* It will issue shares via private placement, to raise up to 330 million yuan for payment of the transaction

