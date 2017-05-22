May 22 Government of Puerto Rico:
* Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under
PROMESA filed for two government entities
* Government of Puerto Rico says the 2 entities will operate
in ordinary course, will continue services on uninterrupted
basis
* Government of Puerto Rico says government of Puerto Rico
will continue its discussions with creditors and will work to
achieve consensual agreements
* Government of Puerto Rico - commencement of title iii
proceedings for entities imposes stay that prevents creditors
from taking actions to collect money, debts owed by entities
* Government of Puerto Rico says title iii filings covers
Puerto Rico HTA and ERS of the Government of the Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico