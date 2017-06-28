Australia's Slater and Gordon enters recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
June 28 Government Properties Income Trust
* Government properties income trust to acquire First Potomac Realty Trust for approximately $1.4 billion
* Cash consideration to be paid to FPO shareholders will be $11.15 per FPO common share
* Cash consideration to be paid to FPO shareholders will be $11.15 per FPO common share, or about $683 million
* FPO has agreed that it will not pay any distributions to its shareholders before closing of transaction
* Deal includes expected repayment of about $418 million of FPO debt,assumption of about $232 million of FPO mortgage debt
* Transaction will be accretive to co's normalized funds from operations per share after 2018
* Deal will be about leverage neutral on debt to gross assets basis after completion of co's long term financing plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.