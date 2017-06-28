PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Government Properties Income Trust
* Government Properties Income Trust announces proposed public offering of 25,000,000 common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust - Commenced a public offering of 25 million of its common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust - Expects to use net proceeds to fund, in part, its previously announced acquisition of First Potomac Realty Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering