UPDATE 1-Carrefour's Brazil unit seeks up to $1.7 bln in IPO

SAO PAULO/PARIS, June 28 French retailer Carrefour SA's Brazilian unit has filed for an initial public offering that could raise 4.5 billion to 5.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion to $1.7 billion) next month, making it Brazil's biggest listing in over four years.