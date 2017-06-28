BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences prices 5 mln common shares at $7.75 per share
* Minerva neurosciences announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 29 Government Properties Income Trust :
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust says priced a public offering of 25,000,000 common shares at a price to public of $18.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/PARIS, June 28 French retailer Carrefour SA's Brazilian unit has filed for an initial public offering that could raise 4.5 billion to 5.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion to $1.7 billion) next month, making it Brazil's biggest listing in over four years.
* Blank check company Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2snFGLh)