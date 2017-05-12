May 12 GOYO Foods Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 90,000 new shares via private placement and raise 79.2 million yen in total

* Says co plans to issue the first series convertible corporate bonds with subscription warrants, to raise 219.9 million yen in total

* 249,900 shares will be issued if entire 49 warrants have been converted

