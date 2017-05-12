UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 GOYO Foods Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 90,000 new shares via private placement and raise 79.2 million yen in total
* Says co plans to issue the first series convertible corporate bonds with subscription warrants, to raise 219.9 million yen in total
* 249,900 shares will be issued if entire 49 warrants have been converted
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SHQX5V
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources