BRIEF-Athenex Inc shares open at $12 vs IPO price of $11/share
* Athenex Inc shares open at $12.00 in debut on The NASDAQ versus IPO price of $11.00 per share
April 28 GPM Petroleum Lp
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* GPM Petroleum LP says intends to apply to list its common units on the New York stock exchange under the symbol “gpmp”
* GPM Petroleum - Raymond James, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO Source: (bit.ly/2qghpXK) Further company coverage:
* Athenex Inc shares open at $12.00 in debut on The NASDAQ versus IPO price of $11.00 per share
* Announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares
* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: