April 28 GPM Petroleum Lp

* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* GPM Petroleum LP says intends to apply to list its common units on the New York stock exchange under the symbol “gpmp”

* GPM Petroleum - Raymond James, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO