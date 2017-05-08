BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg, 1000 mg
* Lannett receives approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg
May 8 Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to invest 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) to help set up industry development JV with registered capital at 2.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pSlDq1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9029 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lannett receives approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia
* Board has declared a special dividend of hk14.94 cents per share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)