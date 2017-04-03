April 3Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 210 percent to 240 percent, or to be 48.7 million yuan to 53.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (15.7 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vxpAkf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)