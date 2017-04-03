BRIEF-Uniqure publishes data further demonstrating favorable immunogenicity profile of aav5-based gene therapies
* Uniqure publishes data further demonstrating favorable immunogenicity profile and broad utilization of aav5-based gene therapies
April 3Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 210 percent to 240 percent, or to be 48.7 million yuan to 53.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (15.7 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vxpAkf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
