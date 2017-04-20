April 20 Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 150 percent to 180 percent, or to be 84.3 million yuan to 94.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (33.7 million yuan)

* Comments that increased selling price is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yz9DO6

