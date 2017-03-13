Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 Baker Hughes Inc
* GR Energy Services and Baker Hughes enter into preferred wireline and perforating services agreement
* Agreement initially focusing on provision of wireline services in New Mexico, Texas And Louisiana oilfield markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.