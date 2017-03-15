March 15 Grab:

* Grab expands global research and development capabilities in Singapore, Bangalore and Ho Chi Minh City

* Grab - plans to add more than 800 new jobs in the next two years across 6 research and development centres world-wide

* Grab - Grab Singapore, Grab's largest research and development centre, will move to a larger office space in the CBD Source text : bit.ly/2nm9eLg