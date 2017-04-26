US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 26 Graco Inc:
* Graco reports record first quarter sales and operating earnings
* Graco Inc qtrly diluted net earnings per common share $ 1.05
* Graco - raising full-year 2017 outlook to mid single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis worldwide
* Graco qtrly net sales $340.6 million versus $304.9 million
* Graco - expect to achieve mid single-digit growth in each geographic region in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.