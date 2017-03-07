March 7 Grafton Group Plc
* Grafton - Adjusted fy operating profit growth of 12
percent to 142 million pounds, EBITA margin stable at 5.5
percent
* Grafton - Trading conditions in uk merchanting challenging
in 2016, but ended on good revenue growth in Q4
* Grafton - Increase of 10 percent in dividend to 13.75
pence in line with progressive dividend policy
* Grafton - Jan, Feb average daily like-for-like revenue up
4.7 percent overall, 4 percent in UK merchanting, 13.9 percent
in Ireland
* Grafton - Like-for-like 12.3 percent revenue decline in
Belgium reflected very poor Jan trading, Feb recovery
* Grafton - Overall prospects for 2017 favourable, Ireland,
Netherlands expected to support increase in profit
* Grafton - Modest UK volume growth expected against
inflationary backdrop likely to have bearing on margins
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)