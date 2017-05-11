UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Graincorp Ltd:
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
* Says result is consistent with FY earnings guidance provided in February 2017 of $385 million-$425 million EBITDA and $130 million-$160 million underlying NPAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources