UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Graincorp Ltd :
* Chairman transition and fy17 earnings guidance
* Don Taylor has indicated his intention to retire as chairman and director of Graincorp effective from 1 May 2017
* Taylor will be succeeded by experienced company director Graham Bradley Am.
* Expects to report fy17 underlying ebitda in range of $385 million to $425 million
* Sees fy17 underlying npat 2 of $130 million to $160 million (fy16: $53 million)
* Company intends to appoint Bradley to Graincorp board on 1 March 2017 and he will assume chairmanship following Taylor's retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources