May 19 Grainger Plc
* Half year results
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18
mln stg)
* HY adjusted earnings* up 39 pct to 34.1 mln stg (HY16:
24.5 mln stg)
* HY profit before tax up 13 pct to 41.2 mln stg (HY16: 36.6
mln stg)
* HY dividend per share up 10 pct to 1.60p (HY16: 1.45p)
* HY EPRA NNNAV up 8 pence per share or 3 pct since year end
to 295 pence (FY16: 287 pence)
* HY like-for-like rental growth across our entire portfolio
of 3.5 pct in first six months
* Good progress on prs pipeline with 439 mln stg of our 850
mln stg investment target secured, and a further 425 mln stg in
planning or legal process
* "Expect a further strong trading performance in second
half of year and lead indicators point to a robust performance
for year as a whole"
* "Will retain our selective and disciplined approach and
remain focused on returns as we move towards securing our 850
mln stg PRS investment target by 2020"
