FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Grainger reports second quarter results
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 19, 2017 / 1:23 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Grainger reports second quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - W.W.Grainger Inc

* Grainger reports results for the 2017 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $1.67

* Q2 sales $2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.63 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.74

* W W Grainger Inc - reiterated its 2017 sales and earnings per share guidance of sales growth of 1 to 4 percent

* W W Grainger Inc -"‍Q2 was in line with our expectations"​

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍reiterated its 2017 sales and earnings per share guidance of sales growth of 1 to 4 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $10.00 to $11.30​

* W W Grainger Inc - reiterated its 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $10.00 to $11.30

* W W Grainger Inc qtrly ‍reported EPS of $1.67 reflects $1.07 per share of charges primarily from streamlining "unprofitable businesses"​

* W W Grainger Inc - Canadian business announced plans to close 59 branches in 2017 as part of restructuring to return to profitable growth

* FY2017 earnings per share view $10.36, revenue view $10.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W W Grainger Inc - company also announced wind-down of its business in Colombia

* W W Grainger Inc - Ron Jadin, senior vice president and chief financial officer announced today that he will be retiring at year-end

* W W Grainger Inc - an external search has been launched to identify Ron Jadin successor

* W W Grainger Inc - 2017 Q2 contained $20 million of restructuring charges related to facility and headcount reductions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.