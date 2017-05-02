French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Gramercy Property Trust:
* Gramercy Property Trust reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $130 million
* Qtrly AFFO per common share $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
