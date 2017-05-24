UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Grammer CEO at AGM
* Says aims to use proceeds from mandatory convertible bond for small acquisitions in electronics and to strengthen North America presence
* Says trends like autonomous driving hold enormous potential for interiors suppliers
* Says company currently has more than 100 development projects
* Affirms EBIT margin to rise to 7 percent by 2021
* Says could imagine acquisitions in interiors in near future
* Says margin on headrests to grow thanks to partnership with Chinese
* Says Brazil's commercial vehicle market could surprise with slight growth for the first time in five years in 2017
* Says order intake decline of over 300 million eur equates to lost revenues of 50 million eur/year from 2019 if no new orders come in
* Says order books still well filled at the moment
* Says shareholder Cascade's conduct is causing concern that it is pursuing only its own goals Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources