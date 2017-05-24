May 24 Grammer CEO at AGM

* Says aims to use proceeds from mandatory convertible bond for small acquisitions in electronics and to strengthen North America presence

* Says trends like autonomous driving hold enormous potential for interiors suppliers

* Says company currently has more than 100 development projects

* Affirms EBIT margin to rise to 7 percent by 2021

* Says could imagine acquisitions in interiors in near future

* Says margin on headrests to grow thanks to partnership with Chinese

* Says Brazil's commercial vehicle market could surprise with slight growth for the first time in five years in 2017

* Says order intake decline of over 300 million eur equates to lost revenues of 50 million eur/year from 2019 if no new orders come in

* Says order books still well filled at the moment

* Says shareholder Cascade's conduct is causing concern that it is pursuing only its own goals