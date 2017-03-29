UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Grammer AG:
* Dividend up 71 percent to 1.30 euros per share
* Outlook for 2017: further growth accompanied by rising profitability
* FY revenue of 1.696 billion euros ($1.83 billion)(2015: 1.426 billion euros)
* FY consolidated net profit after tax almost doubled to 45.2 million euros (2015: 23.8 million euros)
* FY earnings per share also climbed significantly to 4.01 euros (2015: 2.10 euros)
* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a disproportionately strong 71 percent to 73.0 million euros (2015: 42.7 million euros) thanks to positive effects from systematic implementation of cost- and process-optimization measures
* Looking forward to 2017, it projects moderate growth in its core business and, provided that exchange rates remain stable, is expecting revenues of more than 1.75 billion euros
* Operating EBIT in 2017 should exceed figure for 2016, with EBIT margin set to rise again to around 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources