May 15 GRAMMER AG:

* Q1 7.5 PERCENT INCREASE IN REVENUE TO EUR 458.0 MILLION

* Q1 52.0 INCREASE IN EBIT TO EUR 22.5 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS ALSO UP SHARPLY, RISING BY 89.2 PERCENT TO EUR 14.0 MILLION (2016: 7.4)

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR GROUP REVENUE TO RISE SUBSTANTIALLY BY AROUND 5 PERCENT OVER PREVIOUS YEAR IN 2017

* ALSO SEES FY FURTHER CLEAR INCREASE IN GROUP'S OPERATING EBIT COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR TO AROUND 5 PERCENT

* ON BASIS OF FIGURE FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, GRAMMER EXPECTS REVENUE TO INCREASE TO OVER EUR 2.2 BILLION BY 2021, WITH EBIT MARGIN REACHING AROUND SEVEN PERCENT