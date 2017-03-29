March 29 Grammer Ag

* Grammer ceo says has identified 4 takeover targets, could announce buy in upcoming months

* Grammer ceo says wants to build new product groups via acquisitions, already has something on radar

* Grammer says medium-term target is for ebit margin of 7 percent

* Grammer says wants to increase sales to over 2.2 billion eur by 2021