May 8 GRAMMER AG

* LEADING INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORS SUPPORT GRAMMER MANAGEMENT AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ISS, GLASS LEWIS & CO. AND IVOX, HAVE RECOMMENDED GRAMMER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE "FOR" MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS AND UNANIMOUSLY OPPOSE ALL OF CASCADE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS BY VOTING "AGAINST" THOSE AT AGM ON MAY 24, 2017