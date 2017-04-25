April 25 Grammer Ag

* Regional Court of Nuremberg-Fürth has lifted the enforcement of the interim injunction against Grammer AG

* German Federal Cartel Office has also confirmed that acquisition of Grammer shares by an associated company of Ningbo Jifeng is not subject to approval

* All obstacles to issue of shares to strategic partner have now been cleared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)