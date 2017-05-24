UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Grammer
* Shareholder Cascade files motion at AGM to replace chair of shareholders' meeting
* Supervisory board chairman suspends AGM to evaluate Cascade's motion
* Supervisory board chairman dismisses motion to replace him as chair of AGM, says there is no important reason justifying such a move Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources