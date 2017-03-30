March 30 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Gran Colombia Gold announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results; improves balance sheet; increases adjusted EBITDA
by 72% to $66 million in 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Gold production in Q4 of 2016 totalled 40,879 ounces, up
36% from Q4 of 2015
* Revenue of $50.4 million in Q4 of 2016 was 49% better than
Q4 of 2015
* Gran Colombia Gold - Expects to produce a total of 150,000
to 160,000 ounces of gold for full year 2017 compared with
149,708 ounces produced in 2016
* Company expects that its 2017 total cash cost will remain
below $720 per ounce sold
* Sees AISC for full year to remain below $900 per ounce
