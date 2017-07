July 19 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia Gold - will be continuing normal course issuer bid for its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures due 2020

* Gran Colombia Gold - received approval from TSX to continue its NCIB for another 12-month term

* Gran Colombia Gold - will have right to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of US$5.3 million aggregate principal amount of 2020 debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: