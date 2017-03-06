UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
March 6 Gran Colombia Gold Corp:
* Gran Colombia Gold announces 2017 outlook and proposals to improve capital structure
* Expects to produce a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold for full year
* In 2017, company expects that its total cash cost will remain below $720 per ounce sold
* AISC for full year will remain below $900 per ounce
* Gran Colombia Gold - proposal to extend maturity, on voluntary basis, of 2020 debentures, will seek shareholder approval related to maturity extension
* Proposing to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a ten-for-one basis (10:1) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold