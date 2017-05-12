BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Gran colombia gold receives consent to extend maturity of us$47 million of senior secured convertible debentures to 2024
* Gran colombia gold corp- in addition, holders of a total of us$47.0 million of 2020 debentures elected to extend their 2020 debentures to 2024
* Gran colombia gold - expects to enter into a supplemental indenture with its trustee shortly to implement amendments described in consent solicitation
* Gran colombia gold corp- also expected that extension of 2020 debentures will be made effective may 31, 2017
* Gran colombia gold corp- has received conditional listing approval from toronto stock exchange for listing of extended debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion