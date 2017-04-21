April 21 Grand Banks Yachts Ltd:

* Group is expected to report a net loss for quarter ended 31 March 2017

* Expected results due to extensive additional hours incurred for construction of first grand banks 60, which will be expensed in Q3

* Group will record an unrealised qtrly exchange loss arising from strengthening of Australian Dollar against Malaysian Ringgit and U.S. Dollar