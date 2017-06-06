June 7 Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd:

* Company and placing agents entered into legally binding placing arrangements

* Applied for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 7 June 2017

* Placing agents agreed to procure placees to subscribe for placing shares​

* Maximum gross proceeds and maximum net proceeds from placing will be HK$980 million and about HK$972.2 million respectively