July 21 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF A EUR1,500,000,000 EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME​

* ‍NOTES ISSUED UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME WILL RANK PARI PASSU WITH COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)