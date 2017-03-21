March 21 Grand City Properties SA:

* FFO I in 2016 amounted to 160 million euros, up 25 pct from 2015

* Net profit increased by 66 pct amounting to 653 million euros in 2016; earnings per share at 3.56 euros, an increase of 31 pct

* Increased dividend payout ratio to 65 pct of FFO I per share starting from 2016 dividend results in 0.68 euros dividend per share, up 172 pct from last year's dividend

* Rental and operating income at 436 million euros for FY 2016, up 31 pct from 2015

* FY EBITDA increased by 69 pct to 825 million euros in 2016

* FY EBITDA increased by 69 pct to 825 million euros in 2016

* FY adjusted EBITDA for 2016 at 225 million euros, an increase of 27 pct to 2015