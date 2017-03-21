BRIEF-Propertylink Group upgrades FY2017 distributable earnings guidance
* Upgrade of FY2017 distributable earnings guidance to between 7.31 and 7.41 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Grand City Properties SA:
* FFO I in 2016 amounted to 160 million euros, up 25 pct from 2015
* Net profit increased by 66 pct amounting to 653 million euros in 2016; earnings per share at 3.56 euros, an increase of 31 pct
* Increased dividend payout ratio to 65 pct of FFO I per share starting from 2016 dividend results in 0.68 euros dividend per share, up 172 pct from last year's dividend
* Rental and operating income at 436 million euros for FY 2016, up 31 pct from 2015
* FY EBITDA increased by 69 pct to 825 million euros in 2016
* FY adjusted EBITDA for 2016 at 225 million euros, an increase of 27 pct to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Upgrade of FY2017 distributable earnings guidance to between 7.31 and 7.41 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.