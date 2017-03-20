BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of CAD$10 million venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round
March 20 Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a significant decrease in net profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 december 2016
* Decrease in profit mainly due to decrease in gain on fair value change of investment properties of company by about 90% as compared with same period last year
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing