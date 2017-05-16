BRIEF-Mondo TV reaches license agreement with Modecor for Robot Trains themed sweets
* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MODECOR ITALIANA S.R.L. FOR THE GRANTING OF CERTAIN LICENSING RIGHTS RELATED TO THE PROPERTY ROBOT TRAINS
May 16 Grand-flo Bhd
* Enters shares sale agreement with Thanawat Lertwattanarak, to dispose 32 million Simat shares, representing about 8.086% equity interest in Simat
* Deal for total cash consideration of THB106.6 million
* 57% of total gross proceeds from disposal will be used to repay a 2-year term loan Source text:(bit.ly/2rbDtG3) Further company coverage:
* An executive director of co, lodged a police report on possible wrongdoings by Tey Por Yee, a past director of Wintoni
June 19 Zhongchang Big Data Co Ltd * Says board elects Cai Quangen as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tEkFNo Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)