June 23 Grand Parade Investments Ltd:

* Says Tasneem Karriem has been appointed as chief executive officer of GPI Group

* Dylan Pienaar standing down as financial director of company; will remain on GPI board as an executive director

* Says Shaun Barends has been appointed as new financial director

* Appointments all take effect on 1 July 2017