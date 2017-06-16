Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 16 Grande West Transportation Group Inc
* New orders for U.S. Private market customers
* Co's U.S. Distributor alliance bus group will deliver ten vicinity buses for private customers in New York, Boston, Boca Raton
* Current total firm orders for Q2 2017 through 1H 2018 delivery are for 265 buses valued at over c$96 million
* New orders are already included in backlog as a previous order from ABG
* Within next two quarters, vicinity will be operating across four states in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)