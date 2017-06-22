BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
June 22 GrandTech C.G. Systems Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iLptXN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage:
* Says it has determined not to pursue co's previously announced plan to create a new class of non-voting stock