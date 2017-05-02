May 2 Grandvision Nv

* Grandvision announces launch of CEO succession plan

* Its current chief executive officer, Theo Kiesselbach, plans to retire for personal reasons in 2018

* Grandvision's supervisory board will now launch a search for CEO succession

* Is expected that actual transition will take place in 2018

* Kiesselbach continue in his current role until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)