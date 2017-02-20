Feb 20 Grandvision:

* Grandvision reports 2016 adjusted EBITDA of 537 million euros ($569.81 million) and adjusted EPS growth of 11.3 percent

* FY revenue grew by 3.5 percent, or 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates to 3,316 million euros (FY 2015: 3,205 million euros)

* FY adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 6.7 percent at constant exchange rates to 537 million euros (FY 2015: 512 million euros)

* FY adjusted EBITDA 537 million euros in Reuters poll; FY revenue 3.32 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY total number of stores expanded by 406 to 6,516 (FY 2015: 6,110)

* FY net income attributable to equity holders 231 million euros versus 229 million euros in Reuters poll

* Grandvision's supervisory board proposes a dividend of 0.31 euro per share, subject to shareholder approval

* Grandvision's supervisory board proposes a dividend of 0.31 euro per share, subject to shareholder approval

* Shares to trade ex-coupon as of May 4, 2017