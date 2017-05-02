UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Grandvision
* Q1 revenue EUR 845 million ($922.15 million) versus EUR 803 million year ago
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 136 million versus EUR 123 million year ago
* Q1 total number of stores was 6,551 versus 6,121 year ago
* Expects a softer Q2 17 due to the timing of the easter holidays and higher prior year comparables especially in the other europe segment Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources