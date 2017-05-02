May 2 Grandvision

* Q1 revenue EUR 845 million ($922.15 million) versus EUR 803 million year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 136 million versus EUR 123 million year ago

* Q1 total number of stores was 6,551 versus 6,121 year ago

* Expects a softer Q2 17 due to the timing of the easter holidays and higher prior year comparables especially in the other europe segment