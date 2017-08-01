FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Granite Construction Q2 EPS $0.35
August 1, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Granite Construction Q2 EPS $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc:

* Granite reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $762.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $684.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Granite construction inc - quarter end company backlog of $4.1 billion, up 8.4 percent year-over-year

* Granite construction inc sees fy consolidated ebitda margin of 6.0% to 6.5%

* Granite construction inc sees FY mid- to high-teens consolidated revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

