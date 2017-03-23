BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017
March 22 Granite Oil Corp
* Granite Oil Corp announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and operations update
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.18
* Capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to total $16.5 million
* Co is well-hedged through 2017, with 1,000 bbl/d hedged at an average price of $48.05 USD/bbl through first half of 2017
Co is well-hedged through 2017 with 750 bbl/d hedged at an average price of $52.23 USD/bbl through second half of 2017
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Shares in OHL Mexico , a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback, offering 27 pesos per share.
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene