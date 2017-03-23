March 22 Granite Oil Corp

* Granite Oil Corp announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and operations update

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.18

* Capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to total $16.5 million

* Co is well-hedged through 2017, with 1,000 bbl/d hedged at an average price of $48.05 USD/bbl through first half of 2017

* Co is well-hedged through 2017 with 750 bbl/d hedged at an average price of $52.23 USD/bbl through second half of 2017