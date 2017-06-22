BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
June 22 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc -
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $19.50per share
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust - will acquire from two harbors investment an about $1.8 billion portfolio of commercial real estate loans, debt investments
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc - $1.8 billion portfolio acquisition from two harbors investment in exchange for equity interests in granite point
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust - to receive net proceeds of about $181.3 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, offering expenses
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust - intends to use offering's net proceeds to acquire additional senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.