* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $19.50per share

* Granite Point Mortgage Trust - will acquire from two harbors investment an about $1.8 billion portfolio of commercial real estate loans, debt investments

* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc - $1.8 billion portfolio acquisition from two harbors investment in exchange for equity interests in granite point

* Granite Point Mortgage Trust - to receive net proceeds of about $181.3 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, offering expenses

* Granite Point Mortgage Trust - intends to use offering's net proceeds to acquire additional senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans