AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Granite Construction Inc
* Granite reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.42
* Q4 revenue rose 6.1 percent to $2.5 billion
* Q4 revenue view $685.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Until federal spending increases, 2017 outlook for public-market growth is limited
* Sees FY17 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6.5 pct to 7.5 pct
* Granite Construction Inc - low-double digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017 expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.