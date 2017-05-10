BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 9 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
* Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 basic and diluted AFFO per stapled unit C$0.86
* Q1 basic and diluted FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
* All figures in C$
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"