BRIEF-Linkage Assurance reports Q1 pretax profit of 1.78 bln naira
* Q1 profit before taxation of 1.78 billion naira versus 665.7 million naira year ago
June 5 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - commented on report by ISS regarding proxy contest for granite board seats initiated by Frontfour Capital, Sandpiper Group
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - "we believe ISS recommendation is wrong"
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - " outcome of several recent shareholder votes at other companies has been contrary to ISS recommendations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 22 Citigroup Inc has appointed UBS Group AG senior China banker Jiang Guorong as its chairman and head of China corporate and investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.