BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017
April 19 Great Ajax Corp-
* Great Ajax Corp announces public offering of convertible notes
* Great Ajax Corp says underwritten public offering of approximately $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024
Great Ajax Corp says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to acquire additional mortgage loans
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities